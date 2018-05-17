Home > News > Local >

Kwara Gov Ahmed says police shouldn't link him or Saraki to cultism

Saraki Gov says police shouldn't link him or senate president to cultism

Kwara State Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed has warned the police against linking him or Senate President Bukola Saraki to cultism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Ahmed says police shouldn't link him or Saraki to cultism play Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State says no one should link he or Saraki to cultism (Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has denied as false and misleading, stories  linking him and Senate President, Bukola Saraki to the suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin, the state capital.

The cultists have been transferred by the Nigeria Police to Abuja in spite of protests by the Kwara State government.

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Saraki disclosed on the floor of the national assembly that there was a grand plan by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to link him to the cultists who were arrested in Kwara and transferred to Abuja.

The senate thereafter set up an eight-man delegation to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter.

Kwara Gov says he shouldn't be implicated

In statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, Governor Ahmed says neither him nor the Senate President or any of their aides have links with the suspected cultists or their alleged activities.

play Ahmed succeeded Saraki as Governor of Kwara (The Nation)

 

Ahmed also denied any knowledge of or any intention to harm any individual "as the political leadership in the State has never used violence as a political tool".

The statement referred the general public to the parade of the suspects by the State commissioner of police, Mr. Aminu Pai Saleh on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Ilorin.

The police had announced that the suspects were arrested for alleged murder and membership of cult groups.

No mention was made of any confessional statement linking the activities of the cultists to any sponsors.

Governor Ahmed described the alleged killings in Kwara "as the outcome of clashes between rival cults in the State as most victims have been identified by security agencies as members of cult groups".

'Cultism is a serious security challenge'

According to the rest of the statement; "Governor Ahmed emphasised that the growing problem of cultism and cult-related criminalities formed the basis of his charge to the new Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Saleh to focus on ending the menace on his resumption last month.

"The state government sees cultism as a serious security issue requiring urgent attention and has accordingly amended the State Cultism Law to prescribe stiffer penalties for convicts and those who aid and abet them, besides providing operational support to all security agencies in the state in their fight against all forms of criminalities, including cultism.

Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of cultism suspects to Abuja play Gov Ahmed flanked by State and federal officials (Kwara State)

 

"Governor Ahmed warns that cultism is a serious security challenge which should neither be trivialised and turned into a political tool nor be treated with levity.

"He therefore urged well-meaning Nigerians to disregard any attempt to politicise the menace of cultism but focus instead on joining hands with the government and security agencies to bring the menace to an end in the interest of public safety while allowing the rule of law and justice to prevail in the matter".

IGP Idris has thrice shunned senate invitations to appear before lawmakers over the growing insecurity and killings in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
2 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
3 2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months latebullet

Related Articles

2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern leaders tell Saraki
Saraki Police say list of killings released by Senate President's office is mischievous
Ibrahim Idris Senate explains why it summoned Police IG
Saraki Senate President says IGP wants to implicate him using cultists
Pulse Opinion IGP Idris is wrong for shunning senate summons
Ibrahim Idris IGP an enemy of democracy, unfit to hold public office - Senate
Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki
Ibrahim Idris IGP shuns Senate for the 3rd time
Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departure
Cultism Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of suspects to Abuja

Local

Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
Soldiers arrest DPO in Port Harcourt after police officer kills soldier
In Rivers Soldiers arrest DPO in Port Harcourt after police officer kills soldier
Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case
Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case