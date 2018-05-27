Gov Ahmed charges parents on proper upbringing of children

news

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on parents to spend more time with their children and wards to ensure a better society and an assured future for the children.

The governor made the call in Ilorin on Saturday in his message to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day.

Ahmed described the celebration as a reminder for leaders to prioritize the welfare of every Nigerian child and for parents to spend more valuable time with children.

“No nation can grow beyond the quality of its children who are potential leaders and experts in various fields of human endeavors,” he said.

Ahmed assured Kwarans that his administration would continue to formulate and implement policies that would be favourable to children in the state.

The governor urged parents and guardians to bequeath quality education, moral and spiritual upbringing to their children and wards to make them useful citizens.

He added that education remained free and compulsory for children in the state.

“My administration is resolute at improving the welfare of every child.

“Our Health Insurance Scheme is one of the ways we hope to guarantee quality lives for them,” Ahmed ssaid.

The governor expressed dismay over the growing cases of abuses meted out to children by some unscrupulous parents, guardians and caregivers.

He declared that the government would not hesitate to prosecute erring individuals to serve as deterrent to others.