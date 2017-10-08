Home > News > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan :  Ex-President hails Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President hails Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification

Nigeria became the first African nation to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a 1-0 win over Zambia.

  • Published:
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015 play

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria afer qualifying for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria became the first African nation to book a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday in Uyo.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored the winner as Gernot Rohr’s side qualified for a record sixth World Cup appearance.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Jonathan applauded the fighting spirit of the Eagles, saying the team exemplified the “can do Nigerian spirit”.

“I am not surprised that you have qualified. Thank you @NGSuperEagles. You exemplify the can do Nigerian spirit,” he tweeted.

 

A cross section of football enthusiasts who spoke to NAN in separate interviews also applauded the team’s performance against the Chipolopolo.

Tunde Popoola, Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) congratulated the Eagles, adding that their victory demonstrates how great Nigeria is in diversity.

“The Super Eagles continue to make us all proud and demonstrate the greatness in our diversity.

“Congratulations to all Nigerians. We can truly achieve great things when we come together,” he said.

Godwin Bamigboye, Chairman, Nigeria Football Coaches Association, FCT Chapter on his part heaped praise on Coach Gernot Rohr for the crucial role he played in qualifying the team for the World Cup.

“A lot of eyebrows were raised when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Rohr as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

“Well, look who has taken the team to next year’s World Cup.

“The German coach has shown tactical acumen, leading the Super Eagles through the qualifying campaign without defeat so far and making fans believe in the team again.

ALSO READ: Tambuwal hails Super Eagles' performance against Zambia

“He again displayed excellent tactical and technical prowess through his vital substitutions in the match against Zambia.

“The introduction of Arsenal’s Iwobi injected pace into the Eagles’ attack as the Zambians found it hard to cope with Iwobi’s runs from the right wing.

“Mikel Agu also brought calm and stability to the Eagles’ midfield.

“That’s the difference! Football has gone scientific and it takes a sophisticated coach to find the winning formula when the chips are down,” he said.

Zambia, African champions Cameroon and Algeria with seven, six and one point respectively have all crashed out of Russia 2018.

Image
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers decorates former President Goodluck Jonathan during the State's golden jubilee
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, during the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02871/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to First Military Governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, during the the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02872/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN 
  • Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu (R) Leading other drummers, during the 2017 Igwa Nshi festival of Amankwo-Eke festival at Udi local government area of Enugu state on Sunday (28/5/17). 02873/28/5/2017/ Michael Agada/EO/NAN 
  • Cultural Dancers carrying a pupil of Unique Blossom Schools Maitama during the School's Cultural Day Celebration to mark 2017 International Children's Day in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17) 02874/28/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/NAN 
  • An accident scene at secretariat junction along Yakubu Gowon way in Jos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02875/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Governor of Sokoto State, MalamYahaya Abdulkarim; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Muhammad Bello-Barmo and Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State during the inauguration of 11 kilometers road and modern primary health care center in Garbadu, Danfonfo and Yarkufuji communities in Talatar-Mafara and Bakura local Government Areas on Sunday (28/5/17). 02876/28/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/EO/NAN 
  • Organiser, Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim addressing participants during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to mark Children's Day Celebration in Jos. 02877/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Jos office, Mr Ephraim Sheyin; General Manager, Highland Fm Jos/Organizer of the Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim and Head of Department, Language/Arts, Government Secondary School Rikkos, Josephine Ayuba during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to Mark Children's Day celebration in Jos. 02878/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members demonstrating fighting techniques, during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02879/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members performing during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02880/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Okoi; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02881/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Head Quarters, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; ; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02882/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
2 Aishah Ahmad 7 things you should know about the new CBN deputy governorbullet
3 Kachikwu Minister finally meets Buhari and he still got swagbullet

Related Articles

Umahi Ebonyi Governor congratulates Super Eagles on Zambia win
In Kogi Football fans applaud Super Eagles for clinching World Cup spot
Saraki Senate President congratulates Super Eagles
Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambia
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Oyegun APC says football remains the greatest unifier of Nigerians

Local

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor survives armed robbery attack
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Nigeria Vs Zambia 5 feared dead at stadium entrance
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan.
Patience Jonathan American diplomat describes ex-First Lady as arrogant
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari reviews troops in Maiduguri on October 1. Military commanders and politicians say international help will be needed for Nigeria's armed forces to crush the Boko Haram insurgency
Buhari Ask oil companies to develop Niger-Delta – Ijaw youths tell President