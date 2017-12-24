Home > News > Local >

Fuel Scarcity :  Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu

Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu

It was observed that the product was available in abundance in the filling stations though sold above the government regulated price of N145 per liter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu play

Nigerians buying black market fuel

(Pulse )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A litre of fuel now sells for N250 in most filling stations owned by the independent petroleum product marketers in Enugu and environs, NAN reports.

The report said filling stations in the city on Sunday, December 24, was sold for N250 per litre.

It was observed that the product was available in abundance in the filling stations though sold above the government regulated price of N145 per liter.

The product was still sold for the official price of N145 a litre in Total, Oando and NNPC filling stations as well as the filling stations of other major marketers.

The Manager of one of the independent marketers' filling stations in New Layout, Mr Chidi Ugwu, said the increase in price was due to the recent difficulty in getting the product from the Port Harcourt depot.

"When the supply at the Port Harcourt depot normalises, the price will gradually return to normal," Ugwu assured.

The situation has led to increase in transport fare in the city as taxis now take N80 for a drop instead of N50.

A commercial bus driver in Agbani Road, Mr Obinna Nnadi, decried the situation, saying that the independent petroleum products marketers have subjected Nigerians to unnecessary hardship.

"Government agencies concerned must stand up against this yearly exploitation since it is clear that this is man-made and artificial scarcity," Nnadi said.

A resident of Achara Layout, Mr Linus Obidike, said that the development has made it impossible for those with relatively large families to travel to their villages to celebrate Christmas.

"It is already telling on transporters as they are currently witnessing gloomy business this season.

"As I speak to you, I should have travelled but I have shelved it due to the high cost of transportation," Obidike said.

ALSO READ: Can Nigeria end a year without an intense fuel scarcity problem?

However, the NNPC has said that it has flood the market with enough petrol to last for 20 days, although the effect of the abundant supply is yet to be seen across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Buhari ‘I was shaking when I took over from Jonathan,’ president saysbullet

Related Articles

In Enugu Police declare members of "Malaysian Boys" gang wanted
Fuel Scarcity Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre
Innoson Vs GTB Malami denies knowledge of circumstances surrounding automaker's arrest
NSCDC Agency deploys 2,000 personnel in Enugu ahead of Christmas
GTBank EFCC debunks financial institution’s involvement in Innoson boss arrest, details of GTBank/Innoson transaction revealed
EFCC Agency releases Innoson boss on bail
FEC Council approves N16bn for augmentation of Galma Dam in Zaria

Local

APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity Buhari says situation will improve soon
Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Fuel Scarcity Buhari sympathises with Nigerians, says it'll be resolved soon
Boss Gida Mustapha
Fuel Scarcity Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF