NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity

The NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the fuel challenge is near.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is intensifying efforts to flood the market with petrol and other products to ease fuel scarcity across the country.

Many motorists and travellers have been lamenting the hardship caused buy the scarcity in the last few days.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, December 23, the NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu said that already, six major marketers - Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and NIPCO Plc, were loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to other parts of the country.

He said, "The supplies are mostly from cargoes of PMS imported by NNPC which are daily berthing, and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.

"The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.

"NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.

"Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, will mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters".

ALSO READ: DPR shuts 6 filling stations in Ogun for hoarding petrol

Earlier in the week, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, said that the corporation's one billion litres of PMS cargo imports has started to arrive.

He said that supplies to various parts of the country has been doubled to 80 million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed few days back.

