Home > News > Local >

Fire destroys Calabar market in New Year tragedy

In Calabar Fire destroys Marian Market in New Year tragedy

Goods and properties worth millions were lost to the tragedy.

  • Published:
Fire destroys Calabar market in New Year tragedy play

Scene of a fire outbreak - photo for illustrative purpose.

(Naija Observer )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Traders in the capital city of Cross River State welcomed the new year with a tragic fire that destroyed many shops at the popular Marian Market in Calabar.

According to a report by Channels Television, the fire started around the early hours of January 1, 2018 while Nigerians were celebrating the dawn of a new year.

Even though there's no official cause given for the fire yet, eyewitnesses blamed it on high voltage.

They also claim that the state's fire service was alerted to the fire but couldn't properly attend to it because they complained about lacking the tools to help extinguish the fire.

Goods and properties worth millions were lost to the tragedy as many failed to salvage anything from the wreckage while other traders scrambled to salvage as much as they could.

Watt Market fire

Earlier in November 2017, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the destruction of over 50 shops after a fire incident at the Yoruba section of Watt Market in Calabar.

The fire affected mostly electrical, provision, jewellery and book shops in the market with no casualty recorded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into...bullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Fuel scarcity PDP Chieftain urges FG to investigate, sanction cabals
In Cross River Fire destroys 50 shops in Calabar market
Ikoyi Loot FG will pay whistleblower before end of November - Adeosun
Boko Haram Troops kill 2 fleeing insurgents in Borno
Pulse Opinion El-Rufai's sack of 22,000 teachers is one tough decision that had to be taken
In Plateau 11 killed, 4 injured as gunmen open fire on villagers

Local

Buhari President's new year address had a lot of details and no empathy
2 pregnant women deliver as army frees 700 Boko Haram captives
Boko Haram 2 pregnant women deliver as army frees 700 captives
Kwara's Governor Ahmed condemns satanic attack on worshippers
Ahmed Kwara Governor condemns 'satanic' attack on worshippers
APC
APC Party tasks Nasarawa legislators on development