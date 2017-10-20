Fight against corruption becoming tougher -Magu

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that the fight against corruption is becoming tougher, urging all Nigerians, including children, to use every weapon at their disposal to fight it.

Magu said this in Lagos on Friday during the sensitisation forum on the plan to launch “EFCC-Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption (CYIAC) Corruption Busters”.

He said the fight against corruption was not personal and therefore called on Nigerians, including those in Diaspora to join hands in the fight, stressing that the commission was already mobilising Nigerians outside the country for support.

“The fight against corruption is becoming tougher. We cannot fight it alone. We want to mobilise everyone in the fight; the more people in the fight, the better.

“I am determined in the fight against corruption. I urge other Nigerians not to get exhausted. Don’t expect anyone to thank you for fighting corruption. It is a thankless job.

“Whatever weapons you have, use it against corruption. Use your strategic thinking; the fight must go on with or without me, it is not a personal thing.

“The press have a lot to do in this fight. If they do more, the battle would be half solved,’’ Magu said.

The Coordinator of CYIAC, Ms Foluke Michael, said the corruption busters would be launched on Dec. 9 to mark the UN International Anti-Corruption Day.

Michael said that her platform was EFCC’s preventive project, stressing that the forum was a sensitisation programme targeted at the children, youths and women meeting global goals by 2030.

She said that the CYIAC was launched in 2016 with the pilot scheme tagged; `My New Nigeria; Free from Corruption’, stressing that 2017 edition would kick-start with online campaign to sensitise children, youth and women.

“The online campaign will be followed by the launch of CYIAC APP and nationwide registration portal on Nov. 1 for participants between ages 9 and 14 for category 1, and 15-25 years for category 2.

“Participants will also be required to submit essays, short stories or creative ideas online based on the theme: `Imagine the World free from corruption’ between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15,’’ she said.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Chairman, steering committee for Movement Against Corruption said both organisations had endorsed CYIAC as vehicle to reach out to children, youths and women.

“The idea to involve young people in advocacy and fight against corruption is a movement in the right direction.

“Corruption must be destroyed from the root in Nigeria if the sufferings of the masses will be alleviated,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Youth Corps members, civil society groups and secondary school students in Lagos selected as CYIAC Ambassadors using arts, painting, dance and music to speak against corruption, were part of the occasion.