Home > News > Local >

Fayose orders sale of petrol at N145/L in Ekiti govt house

Fayose Governor orders sale of petrol at N145 per litre in government house

Governor Fayose made the disclosure in a series of tweets, saying he “cannot keep fuel in the government house while people in the state suffer”.

  • Published:
Governor Ayodele Fayose play

Governor Ayodele Fayose

(premiumtimesng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has ordered 80 percent of the petrol in the government house dump to be pumped out and sold at N145 per litre.

Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
 

The governor made the disclosure in a series of tweets, saying he “cannot keep fuel in the government house while people in the state suffer”.

 

He said he took the action because President Muhammadu Buhari did not have a solution to the scarcity.

 

I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering,” Fayose tweeted.

ALSO READ: Resign as Petroleum Minister - Fayose to Buhari

I have asked them to pump out 80 percent of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at control price of N145. The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.

 

“This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that the President does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.

“People can not travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Donald Trump 'I never said Nigerians live in huts'bullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
Fuel Crisis FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose
Excess Crude Account Militants demand $1b from FG to develop Niger Delta
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 21, 2017]
Fayose Governor urges FG to help Ekiti people
Fayose Governor drags FG to court over approval of $1B fund to fight terrorism
In Ekiti Assembly passes 2018 Appropriation Bill of N98.6bn into law
Buhari President promises to sanction everyone involved in N13bn Ikoyi loot
Osinbajo VP insists Governors approved $1bn to fight Boko Haram

Local

My dad is a realist - Halima Buhari
Buhari President's daughter says her dad is a realist
Osinbajo sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company
Innocent Chukwuma EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity Buhari says situation will improve soon