Fayose orders sale of petrol at N145/L in Ekiti govt house

news

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has ordered 80 percent of the petrol in the government house dump to be pumped out and sold at N145 per litre.

The governor made the disclosure in a series of tweets, saying he “cannot keep fuel in the government house while people in the state suffer”.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He said he took the action because President Muhammadu Buhari did not have a solution to the scarcity.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering,” Fayose tweeted.

ALSO READ: Resign as Petroleum Minister - Fayose to Buhari

“I have asked them to pump out 80 percent of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at control price of N145. The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that the President does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.

“People can not travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.”