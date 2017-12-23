Home > News > Local >

'Vote Buhari out in 2019, Fayose tells Nigerians

Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians

Fayose was reacting to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, which has worsened the hardship an average Nigerian experiences since the country's economy took a nosedive.

  • Published:
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has urged Nigerians to vote President Muhammadu Buhari out of power in the 2019 presidential election

Fayose was reacting to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, which has worsened the hardship an average Nigerian experiences since the country's economy took a nosedive.

He said the Federal Government is nonchalant about ending the fuel crisis.

The Governor also called on Buhari to resign as Minister of Petroleum given his poor performance in that office.

"It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum", he said.

He also maintained his earlier assertion that the Federal Government is  punishing Nigerians with fuel scarcity so as to achieve its planned increment of petrol pump price from N145 to not less than N185 per litre.

Fayose added, "Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country."

ALSO READ: NNPC says fuel queues will disappear by weekend

He reiterated that Nigerians must sack Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in 2019 to end the daily hardship they experience.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity DPR shuts 6 filling stations in Ogun, arrests 4 persons
Fuel Scarcity PDP tells Buhari to stop punishing Nigerians
Fuel Crisis FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose
Fuel Scarcity DPR warns Gusau residents against panic buying, hawking of fuel
Fuel Scarcity Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption
DPR shuts 6 filling stations, arrests 4 persons
Fuel Scarcity DPR shuts 6 filling stations in Ogun, arrests 4 persons