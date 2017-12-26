EFCC issues warning over Magu sack rumours

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed speculation that its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, will be removed soon.

In a public notice posted on the anti-graft agency's official Twitter account (@officialEFCC) on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, it said Magu will remain the commission's chairman.

The notice also urged the public to desist from spreading the misinformation and allow the agency focus on fighting corruption in the country.

The post read, "Alert: For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no "change of guards" at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC Chairman. Purveyors of fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission."

ALSO READ: The real story behind senate's rejection of Ibrahim Magu

Magu's controversial stay as EFCC chairman

The Presidency has been at odds with the Senate over Magu's appointment after he was kept on as acting chairman of the agency despite the Senate rejecting his appointment twice already.

In July, the Senate went on the war path with then-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, declaring that it will neglect to honour any nomination sent to it by the presidency until the powers of the legislative arm are acknowledged.

This was after Osinbajo had, in reaction to Magu's continued employment, said some executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Nigerian constitution.