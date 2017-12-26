Home > News > Local >

EFCC issues warning over Magu sack rumours

Magu EFCC issues warning over chairman's sack rumours

The anti-graft agency warned the public to desist from spreading misinformation.

  • Published:
EFCC issues warning over Magu sack rumours play

EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

(Twitter/@officialEFCC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed speculation that its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, will be removed soon.

In a public notice posted on the anti-graft agency's official Twitter account (@officialEFCC) on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, it said Magu will remain the commission's chairman.

The notice also urged the public to desist from spreading the misinformation and allow the agency focus on fighting corruption in the country.

The post read, "Alert: For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no "change of guards" at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC Chairman. Purveyors of fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission."

 

ALSO READ: The real story behind senate's rejection of Ibrahim Magu

Magu's controversial stay as EFCC chairman

The Presidency has been at odds with the Senate over Magu's appointment after he was kept on as acting chairman of the agency despite the Senate rejecting his appointment twice already.

In July, the Senate went on the war path with then-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, declaring that it will neglect to honour any nomination sent to it by the presidency until the powers of the legislative arm are acknowledged.

This was after Osinbajo had, in reaction to Magu's continued employment, said some executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Nigerian constitution.

According to the upper legislative chamber, Magu's rejection was prompted by a damaging security report from the Department of State Services (DSS), among other issues

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in...bullet
2 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan Wike is one of the best governors in Nigeria - Ex-President
Buhari Presidency releases full list of president’s appointees
Buhari President dines with Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, others
Nigerian States This is how the 36 states were created
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor survives armed robbery attack
Diezani EFCC traces 8 Dubai assets to ex-minister's 'right-hand man' amid $18.5b PPMC revenue probe
In Borno Troops kill 2 Boko Haram food suppliers in Borno
Wike Rivers people believe in Nigerian unity – Governor

Local

NSCDC moves to curb hoarding of fuel in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50
Dogara Buhari felicitates with House Speaker at 50
Lai Mohammed explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
In Enugu NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations