Edo Govt to establish Monkeypox quarantine centre

The government has mandated the state Ministry of Health to establish a situation room to monitor developments over the disease.

The most affected by the virus are children. play

The most affected by the virus are children.

(VOA)
The Edo Government says it will establish a quarantine centre as part of efforts to prevent and manage the outbreak of Monkey Pox in the state.

Monkey pox is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted from affected animals to humans.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

To achieve this, the government has mandated the state Ministry of Health to establish a situation room to monitor developments over the disease, he said.

Ohonbamu urged residents who observed any seeming symptom of the disease to call Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, a Director in the ministry on: O8023345987, and Dr Osa Bruce on: 08084096723.

He added that massive public enlightenment on preventive measures of the disease would be embarked upon across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The state ministry of health has been asked to reactivate an old centre located at Ikpoba slope area of the state to serve as a dedicated situation room so that monitoring of the disease could be done.

“We are calling on citizens to be circumspect but calm and adhere to good health practices that will prevent contacting and spreading of the disease,’’ he said.

NAN reports that incidences of Monkey pox outbreaks have been recorded in Bayelsa, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Ekiti and Lagos states.

