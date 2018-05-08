Home > News > Local >

Ebonyi bans phones, electronic devices at government house

In Ebonyi Phones, electronic devices banned at government house

The decision was said to have been taken after deliberations of council meetings reportedly leaked to opposition parties.

Ebonyi Governor, Umahi appoints new SSG play

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

Ebonyi State has reportedly banned the use of phones, voice recorders and other electronic devices at the government house.

According to Daily Trust, the devices are particularly not to be used inside the council chambers and the office of Governor David Umahi.

The newspaper reported that no electronic device was allowed on Monday, May 7, at a meeting Umahi had with the governing council of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

In a directive which was reportedly posted  in strategic areas of the government house, defaulters are to be penalised.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has been having a running battle with the governor who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

