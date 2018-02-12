Home > News > Local >

Customs can't stop smuggling into Nigeria, says spokesperson

Nigeria Customs Service Agency can't stop smuggling into Nigeria, says spokesperson

He said the country's porous borders make it easy for smuggling activities to thrive.

  • Published:
The seized consignment of pump action rifles being displayed by customs on September 11, 2017. Pictured in the middle is Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali play Officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) displaying a seized consignment of pump action rifles with its Comptroller-General, Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The spokesperson of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service, Jerry Attah, has lamented that the agency cannot completely stop the smuggling of items into the country due to its porous borders.

Attah told Premium Times that it is impossible for Customs officers to man all the borders in the country, and that this makes it easy for smugglers to move illegal items into the country.

He said, "You will agree with me that our borders are very porous, and because of the porosity of these borders, that is why you still see smuggled items in the country.

"There might be issues of negligence, there might not be issues of negligence but there is the issue of porosity of the borders. Some of these smugglers take advantage of the porous borders.

"I can tell you categorically that those smuggled items find their way in through unapproved routes. If you joined all the arms of Customs officers in the country, there is no way we can man all the borders, that is the fact."

Corrupt officers aiding smuggling

Attah further revealed that smugglers are sometimes successful because they collude with dirty Customs officers who turn a blind eye to their illegal operations for a price.

He said, "We are not saying all Customs officers are saints because out of every 12, there is always a Judas. That is why the management of Customs, in recent times, have dismissed those erring officers and we are still looking for those bad eggs in the service to be dismissed as well."

Attah urged members of the public to help the agency to uncover officers that are compromising the standard of the operation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 JAMB Python 3 times animals have grabbed the headlinesbullet
2 Buhari 7 ways president said you've been unfair to him over Fulani...bullet
3 Buhari 7 things Catholic bishops told president during courtesy visitbullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity Who's drinking the petrol..? Nigerians ask Buhari, NNPC
Nigeria Customs Service Tin Can command generates N29.4bn in January
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President assures adequate security of citizens
Osinbajo State Police, grazing reserves… All VP said at security summit
Demola Sogunle Bankers’ Committee to support FG’s plan to boost investment, job creation
Customs Agency intercepts contraband goods worth N1.70bn in January
In Akwa Ibom Navy arrests 4 suspected smugglers, seizes boats, outboard engines
Fashola Minister says Nigerians should be proud of Nigeria

Local

A video grab shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau holding a heavy machine gun
Boko Haram Mass trials of terrorist suspects to resume
Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's president in 2015 in a peaceful handover of power after becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president
Buhari President summons emergency security meeting
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement
Usman Yusuf Police officers deployed to NHIS office over controversial reinstatement
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, February 12, 2018]