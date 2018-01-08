Home > News > Local >

Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation on Maina

Maina Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation into reinstatement scandal

Justice Nyako ordered Malami to put the national assembly on notice as there was no urgency to grant an ex parte motion.

  • Published:
Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation on Maina play

Mr Abubakar Malami

(iTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja has struck out the ex parte motion filed by Abubakar Malami to stop the national assembly from probing the recall of Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a report by TheCable, the suit filed by Malami in what was understood to be an attempt to stop the decision of the senate to conduct a forensic probe of the affair, was struck out by the judge on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Justice Nyako heard Malami’s application in chambers and turned it down.

In furtherance, she ordered Malami to put the national assembly on notice as there was no urgency to grant an ex parte motion.

The motion on notice will now be heard on January 15, 2018.

ALSO READ: Malami blocks Senate investigation into Maina's reinstatement scandal

National Assembly Probe into Mainagate

Abdulrasheed Maina play

Abdulrasheed Maina
 

On October 24, 2017, the senate mandated its committees on public service, internal affairs, anti-corruption, establishment and judiciary to probe the circumstances of Maina’s return to the country and the public service.

In the same vein, the house of representatives is also probing Maina’s recall.

Malami's Denial

When he appeared before the panel of the lower legislative chamber in November, the Attorney general of the Federation had denied his involvement in Maina’s recall.

However, Malami asked the court to determine if the national assembly has the right to probe issues relating to the “employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant” in a another suit.

The AGF also accused federal lawmakers of being part of pension fraud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet
3 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet

Related Articles

Maina Malami blocks Senate investigation into reinstatement scandal
Abdulrasheed Maina Ex-pension boss' lawyer challenges the legality of the existence of EFCC
Maina Gunmen raid wanted fugitive’s Kaduna home few hours to Christmas
In Maiduguri Troops repel Boko Haram’s attack on Christmas Day
Pulse List 2017 7 Women in leadership this year
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Pulse List 2017 The biggest losers of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
DSS Agency warns public against activities of fraudsters
Maina Fugitive asks FG to pay him N80b for recovered loot

Local

NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Benue Attacks Anti-grazing law must be modified for killings to stop - Cattle Breeders
Cattle owned by Fulani herdsmen graze in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria in 2017
In Taraba At least 12 killed in communal violence
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Obiano Governor cautions herdsmen bearing arms in Anambra
NDLEA operatives.
In Niger NDLEA arrests 279 suspects, seize 2,879,3117 drugs in 2017