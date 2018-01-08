Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation on Maina

news

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja has struck out the ex parte motion filed by Abubakar Malami to stop the national assembly from probing the recall of Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a report by TheCable, the suit filed by Malami in what was understood to be an attempt to stop the decision of the senate to conduct a forensic probe of the affair, was struck out by the judge on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Justice Nyako heard Malami’s application in chambers and turned it down.

In furtherance, she ordered Malami to put the national assembly on notice as there was no urgency to grant an ex parte motion.

The motion on notice will now be heard on January 15, 2018.

National Assembly Probe into Mainagate

On October 24, 2017, the senate mandated its committees on public service, internal affairs, anti-corruption, establishment and judiciary to probe the circumstances of Maina’s return to the country and the public service.

In the same vein, the house of representatives is also probing Maina’s recall.

Malami's Denial

When he appeared before the panel of the lower legislative chamber in November, the Attorney general of the Federation had denied his involvement in Maina’s recall.

However, Malami asked the court to determine if the national assembly has the right to probe issues relating to the “employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant” in a another suit.

The AGF also accused federal lawmakers of being part of pension fraud.