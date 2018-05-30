Home > News > Local >

Cattle rustlers attack Kaduna village, 3 killed, 4 injured

In Kaduna Police confirm fatal cattle rustlers attack

The police said the criminals carted away some cows after the attack, adding that the officers are on the trail of the rustlers.

  Published:
Cattle rustlers attack Kaduna village, 3 killed, 4 injured play

For several years, rural communities in across the country, especially in the North, have been under siege from gangs of cattle rustlers,

(AFP/File)
The Kaduna State Police Command, on Tuesday said that three people were killed and four others injured by suspected cattle rustlers in Kurega village in Chikun Local Government areas which shares boundary with Birnin Gawri local government of the state.

The Command’s  Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhktar Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:00pm.

He said that the criminals carted away some cows after the attack, but added that the police were on the trail of the rustlers.

“So far no arrest has been made, but we are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cows.

“Based on the  report the suspects are cattle rustlers, so the issue of eight people killed is not true, only three  people were killed and four injured,” he said.

ALSO READ: 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack Zamfara village

Aliyu appealed to residents of the area with  useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to volunteer such information to the police.

 The PPRO said that the police remain committed to protecting lives and properties of every citizen.

