A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor David Iornem has alleged that President Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue state.

Iornem also said that the President's plan is to keep quiet and let the situation get worse, so he can declare a state of emergency.

He also alleged that the security operatives deployed to Benue state still allow Fulani herdsmen to terrorise communities.

Iornem said “That is acting after the damage has been done. 73 people killed and other forms of damages recorded and he is sending the IG. The people are complaining that even the soldiers and police that are sent there are not really protecting our farmers ,they are there taking side, allowing more cattle herders to come in.

“The strategy we fear is that they will allow thousands of them to come in, after that they will begin to say let us negotiate. That was the strategy they used in Southern Kaduna. That fear is there.

“There is also the fear that the President may be planning to allow the situation to degenerate so that he can declare a state of emergency in Benue. Under that kind of situation he can then do anything.

“They will remove the governor , appoint an administrator who will do their bidding, then they will bring in Fulani from all over to take over the state.

“Is there no fighting inside APC? Is not the same party? Is there no fighting inside PDP, are they not the same party? It is about interest. If the President has interest in taking over the Benue valley for Fulanis, that is his interest. It does not matter if there is a sitting governor that is APC.”

Senate orders IG of police to take action

Following the killings in Benue state, the Senate gave the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Ibrahim Idris 14 days, to arrest the perpetrators of Benue killings.

The lawmakers unanimously took the decision after considering the report of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the Current Security Infrastructure in Nigeria.