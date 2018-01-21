Home > News > Local >

Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue state– APC chieftain

Benue Attacks Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over our state – APC chieftain

The APC chieftain said that the plan is to invite Fulanis from all over the country to come to Benue state.

  • Published:
Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue state – APC chieftain play

Nigeria's president - Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor David Iornem has alleged that President Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue state.

Iornem also said that the President's plan is to keep quiet and let the situation get worse, so he can declare a state of emergency.

He also alleged that the security operatives deployed to Benue state still allow Fulani herdsmen to terrorise communities.

Iornem  said “That is acting after the damage has been done. 73 people killed and other forms of damages recorded and he is sending the IG. The people are complaining that even the soldiers and police that are sent there are not really protecting our farmers ,they are there taking side, allowing more cattle herders to come in.

“The strategy we fear is that they will allow thousands of them to come in, after that they will begin to say let us negotiate. That was the strategy they used in Southern Kaduna. That fear is there.

“There is also the fear that the President may be planning to allow the situation to degenerate so that he can declare a state of emergency in Benue. Under that kind of situation he can then do anything.

“They will remove the governor , appoint an administrator who will do their bidding, then they will bring in Fulani from all over to take over the state.

ALSO READ: PDP pays condolence visit, donates relief materials to Benue govt.

“Is there no fighting inside APC? Is not the same party? Is there no fighting inside PDP, are they not the same party? It is about interest. If the President has interest in taking over the Benue valley for Fulanis, that is his interest. It does not matter if there is a sitting governor that is APC.”

Senate orders IG of police to take action

Following the killings in Benue state, the Senate gave the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Ibrahim Idris 14 days, to arrest the perpetrators of Benue killings.

The lawmakers unanimously took the decision after considering the report of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the Current Security Infrastructure in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells...bullet
2 Polio Bill Gates, wife to pay off Nigeria’s $76M dues to Japanbullet
3 In Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging...bullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks Cows, more valuable than lives of Nigerians under Buhari – Wike
Benue Attacks Niger Delta youths condemn killings demand for oil/gas colony
Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen crisis
2019 Election APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto
Benue Attacks Residents are still living in fear – Governor Ortom
Benue Attacks Youths vow to defend state against Fulani herdsmen

Local

Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in Taraba
In Taraba Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in state
Protesting Pensioners
Contributory Pension Scheme Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll
DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings
Benue Attacks DSS, others blame ISIS for killings
Nigerians won’t go into the New Year with petrol scarcity – NNPC
Fuel Scarcity NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman