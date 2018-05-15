Home > News > Local >

Buhari to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today

President to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today

The building is supposed to be Nigeria's own replica of the United States' FBI.

  • Published:
Buhari to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today play

EFCC's new N24bn head office complex

(The Cable)
President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the new head office building of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

President Buhari arrives Abuja from London, says he is Ok play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
 

The office, located along Airport Road, Jabi, in the Federal Capital Territory, was finally completed this year after the building's foundation was first laid on February 2, 2011.

The construction of the 10-storey building was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on November 24, 2010.

Even though it was billed to cost N18 billion, the building was completed for N24 billion due to fluctuating foreign exchange.

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about EFCC's new N24bn head office building

With growing criticism over the cost of the building, acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said the project is worth it to make the war against corruption more efficient.

While speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, he said, "It's not for me to defend. It's for the professional to come and see it to assess whether it is worth whatever it is. It's worth it.

"We need to move to a better place because we're occupying rented quarters. As it is now, we have our men and facilities and sessions, investigations and prosecutions scattered in rented quarters so this does not give a secure confidentiality of documents and so, if you put everyione in one house, I think you get a better coordination."

The building is supposed to be Nigeria's own replica of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Author

Samson Toromade

