Buhari says he's happy Nigeria is safe and secure

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction at the safety and security he claims his administration has brought to the country over the past three years.

The president made this claim while receiving the Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

According to the president, Nigeria is sufficiently safe for tourists to come and improve the country's economy .

He said, "I am pleased that the country is now sufficiently safe and secure, and the message should go out to the world for all tourists and business travellers. The first thing tourists look out for is security and I am happy we have it now.

"Minister Lai Mohammed has been trying to convince the world that Nigeria is safe and has great potentials for tourism and investment. I am glad that you and your team have come here to see things for yourself."

With Pololikashvili in Nigeria for the 61st UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) conference, Buhari said it would have been inconceivable to host an international tourism conference in Abuja four years ago, because of security concerns.

He also said Nigeria would not be left behind in ensuring that communities and businesses benefit from tourism development.

The president's comments about a safe and secure country comes on the heels of months of bombings in Borno and Yobe state as well as wanton killings in several states in the country.