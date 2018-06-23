Buhari’s security team clash with Oyegun’s aides

news

The security personnel attached to the outgoing Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun have clashed with the advanced security team of President Buhari.

As part of the President’s security protocol, the advanced team were at Eagles Square, the venue of the APC convention holding today, June 23, 2018 to secure the area before he arrives.

According Vanguard, Oyegun’s men, who arrived the venue around 2:00pm tried to force themselves and were resisted by the President’s advanced team, leading to a fight.

This prompted the other presidential details to come to the rescue of their personnel ad succeeded in pushing Oyegun’s men out of the venue, refusing them entry.

Another disagreement ensues

Also, SaharaReporters released a footage showing some delegates in a heated argument while President Buhari was making speech.

Oshiomhole now APC National Chairman

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has been confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole was unopposed after all other candidates for same position dropped their interest for the position.

Nine other candidates were also elected unopposed as excos of the ruling party.