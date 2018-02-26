Buhari promises to free everyone in Boko Haram custody

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to go to any length in order to free all abducted persons in the custody of terrorist sect Boko Haram.

The president made the promise as he hosted freed lecturers of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were ambushed and abducted by terrorists on July 25, 2017.

The lecturers were among a group of geologists prospecting for oil in the Lake Chad basin area of Borno State.

Ten women who were plucked from a police convoy by the terrorists, were among those who met with Buhari at the villa on Monday, February 26, 2018.

The lecturers and women regained their freedom on February 10, 2018, after intense negotiations .

'Nigeria rejoices'

“I can't fully express the joy I felt I this afternoon, as I received our citizens recently released from Boko Haram captivity—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters. We will go to any length to ensure that no one is left behind in the hands of terrorists. Every Nigerian life matters!”, Buhari promised.

The president detailed that he met with the “University of Maiduguri lecturers, abducted while on service to their fatherland, and also the women abducted from a funeral procession. Today they are safely back home, and Nigeria rejoices with them and with their families”.

Dapchi Girls

On Monday Febraury 19, 2018, terrorists stormed the government girls secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State and abducted 110 schoolgirls.

The president has deployed military and police personnel to the northeast to rescue the girls.

"They (freed captives) told me that they had given up all hope of ever coming back alive. I assured them that we will never give up on any of our citizens.

"I have asked the security agencies to ensure that every abducted person—including the Dapchi girls—is safely released", Buhari said.