President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Barrister Festus Keyamo and six others for confirmation as members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Buhari’s decision was contained in a letter to the upper chamber which was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at plenary on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, currently serves the spokesman for the Buhari Campaign Organisation – the team working on the President’s reelection in 2019.

He is also an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor.

Other nominees for the NDIC job include Chief Olabode Akeem Mustapha (Chairman, Ogun State), Alhaji Garba Buba (Member, Bauchi State) Bello Garba (Member, Sokoto State) Brigadier-General Joseph O.J Okalogu (Member, Enugu State), Mustapha Adewale Mudashiru (Member, Kwara State), Mr Adewale W. Adeleke (Member, Ondo State).

Similarly, President Buhari also nominated Ateru Garba Madami for confirmation as a replacement for Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Niger State.

It would be recalled that the senate had earlier rejected the initial nominee on the ground that he hails from the same local government area and senatorial district with a serving national commissioner