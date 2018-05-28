Buhari congratulates Olisa Agbakoba as he turns 65

Home > News > Local >

The President also commended the legal luminary for his relentless fight for the return of democracy in the country.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on his 65 birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the lawyer and human rights activist in celebrating his many achievements over the years.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who signed the statement, said Buhari noted with delight Agbakoba’s strong advocacy for the rule of law and a better life for the underprivileged.

The President commended the legal luminary for his relentless fight for the return of democracy in the country.

He also lauded his sustained and purposeful effort in ensuring that the principles and practice of good democratic governance become a norm.

ALSO READ: Buhari finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youths

According to the President, as the former NBA president turns 65, he has left his footprints in the development history of Nigeria, and has successfully proved his position as a patriot and dependable nationalist.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Agbakoba longer life, more strength and wisdom to keep serving the country.

