Buhari :  President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambia

Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambia

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their 1 – 0 win against Zambia on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal during the second half, giving Nigeria a clean sail to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The President, in a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, described the win as a sweet victory.

Buhari also called on Nigerians to apply the high level of discipline and hardwork which the Super Eagles showed, in all works of life.

The President also promised that the Federal Government will continue to support the team as they make the country proud.

ALSO READ: Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in a statement, hailed the Nigerian senior football team, saying ‘I doff my cap for the Super Eagles’.

