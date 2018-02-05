Buhari bans issuance of Nigerian visa to some foreigners

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an order prohibiting issuance of visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.

The President on Monday, February 5, 2018, signed the executive order in Abuja, which is aimed at improving "local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components."

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said "The executive order is expected to promote the application of science, technology and innovation towards achieving the nation's development goals across all sectors of the economy.

"The president, pursuant to the authority vested in him by the constitution, ordered that all "procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

"The executive order also prohibits the ministry of interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.

"It, however, notes that where expertise is lacking, procuring entities will give preference to foreign companies and firms with a demonstrable and verifiable plan for indigenous development, prior to the award of such contracts."

According to Shehu, the president also directed ministries, departments and agencies to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects.

This is the fifth time the Buhari administration would issue an executive order.