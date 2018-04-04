Home > News > Local >

The president approved it after presiding over a meeting with the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1 billion for the purchase of military equipment for the Nigerian Armed Forces in its ongoing fight against terrorist group, Boko Haram, and other criminal elements in the country.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed this on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, after President Buhari presided over a meeting with the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa.

He said, "I can inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion."

The minister also revealed that security the president discussed the security situation across the country with service chiefs.

He said, "This is a normal meeting of security agencies in the country. As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states.

"We have operationalised a division in Sokoto, there will be a brigade in Katsina and another brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.

"The strength of security personnel has increased, including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area."

The service chiefs present at the meeting are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was also present.

Buhari approves release of $1bn to buy military equipment
