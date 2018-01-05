Home > News > Local >

Borno Government extends curfew for 7 days

In Maiduguri Borno Government extends curfew for 7 days

Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Information, said the curfew was extended to Jan. 12.

  • Published:
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima play

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Borno Government on Friday announced the extension of curfew in Maiduguri for another seven days from 8:00 p.m. to 6: 00 a.m.

The government on Monday rescheduled the curfew hitherto observed between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to run between Jan. 2 and 6.

A statement by Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Information, said the curfew was extended to Jan. 12.

Bulama said that the curfew was based on “strong” advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The state government hereby announces the extension of the rescheduled curfew time earlier announced 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. every day by another one week.

“In other words, the prevailing curfew regime is to now last until Friday, 12th January, 2018.

Bulama explained that the action was to avail the Armed Forces sufficient time to complete the on going special operation against Boko Haram terrorists and consolidate on the success so far recorded.

He noted that the state government deeply regretted the inconveniences and difficulties caused to the people by the action.

Bulama stressed that the decision was taken to safeguard the collective security and overall well being of the people.

Government therefore urges all indigenes and residents of Borno State to see this temporary measure as part of necessary sacrifices we all have to make in the interest of peace, stability, development and progress of not only our dear state, but Nigeria as a whole.

“The understanding, support and cooperation of the general public is highly solicited in the observance of the curfew,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for...bullet
2 National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last nightbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Dear Buhari, it's time to stop herdsmen from killing...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Faction leader 'fatally wounded', several others injured
In Abuja Durumi IDPs plead to return home
Chibok Girls Family of rescued schoolgirl commends army's commitment
Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into joining cult
Chibok Girls Soldiers rescue another abducted schoolgirl
Boko Haram Terror group reportedly abducts over 30 villagers in Borno
In Borno Teenage suicide bomber kills father, others in mosque attack
In Borno Government reviews curfew in Maiduguri
Pulse Opinion Buhari needs to be more honest about Boko Haram's 'defeat'
Boko Haram 2 pregnant women deliver as army frees 700 captives

Local

 
In Bayelsa DPR seals off 1 filling station in Yenagoa
I don’t want to be VP – Wike
Wike Rivers Governor raises alarm over plot to make state unsafe
Defection of former VP, Atiku is irrelevant – Masari
Atiku Ex-VP not financier of Miyetti Allah – Media aide
INEC sacks 2 workers over alleged double registration by Governor Bello
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor boasts of zero robbery, kidnapping cases in last 60 days