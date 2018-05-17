Home > News > Local >

APC wants to rig Ekiti election - Fayose

Fayose Governor says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018.

Governor Fayose says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that Ekiti people will resist any attempt to rig the upcoming Governorship election in the state.

The Governor also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to rig the elections.

He said this while speaking with the Political/Economic Chief, United States Consulate, Osman Tat, who paid him courtesy visit.

Fayose also said that the APC wants to use the advantage of its position as the ruling party to influence the election.

Daily Post also reports that Fayose said “They are planning to rig the election because they know that in a transparent and credible election, the APC cannot win in Ekiti State.

” We are popular and our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, is popular because of our performance in government and my brand of politics.

“In 2014, I defeated Dr Kayode Fayemi, even as he was the sitting governor then. The United States applauded the 2014 election and even recommended it as a benchmark for the 2015 general elections because it was transparent and devoid of violence and intimidation of voters. The letter written by the American Government on the election is still here for the records.

“Ekiti people will resist rigging. They will resist the Federal Government or the Independent National Electoral Commission rubbishing their votes. The people’s might is greater and more potent than the federal might.”

According to political pundits, the main contenders are the APC candidate and Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi and the PDP flag-bearer, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state.

