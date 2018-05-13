Fayemi win Ekiti APC governorship ticket

news

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi , has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ekiti State.

Fayemi, who is a former governor of the state, scored the highest votes at the rescheduled primary election held on Saturday, May 12, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to The Cable, the votes are still being counted but Fayemi is said to have secured 941 votes, which puts him far ahead of the 32 other aspirants.

The primary originally held last Saturday but the process was marred by violence which led to the cancellation of the poll.

The state governorship election is expected to hold on July 14, 2018.

Story developing.

UPDATE:

Voting is over and Fayemi is the confirmed winner of the election, beating his closest contenders - Kayode Ojo, 281 votes; Olufemi Richard Bamisile, 179 votes; Oluyede Oluwole, 121 votes; and Aluko Daniel Olugbenga, 86 votes.

One of the aspirants, Adekunle Patrick got zero vote while Ajayi Adebowale Oluranti and Elizabeth Taiye had one each. Coker Olumuyiwa and Ayodele Arise secured two votes each.

Babafemi Ojudu who earlier withdrew from the race somehow secured 10 votes.

Nasarawa State Governor and Chairman of the committee which conducted the the electoral process, Tanko Al-Makura, had confirmed that 2, 327 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Fayemi will now face his major contender in the governor election - Professor Kolapo Olusola - who is the PDP candidate and the current the Deputy Governor of the State.