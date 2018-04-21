Home > News > Local >

Fayose reacts to Buhari’s lazy Nigerian youths comment

Lazy Nigerian Youths Fayose reacts to Buhari’s comment

Fayose condemned the President’s comment saying that Buhari joined the Nigerian Army without his O Level certificate.

  • Published:
Fayose reacts to Buhari’s lazy Nigerian youths comment play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has reacted to a comment made by President Buhari at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Buhari said "About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free."

In his reaction, Fayose condemned the President’s comment saying that Buhari joined the Nigerian Army without his O Level certificate.

According to Daily Post, he said “Under President Buhari; a man who got everything as a youth despite his academic limitations, farms are no longer safe for our youths who have taken to farming. They are being murdered by herdsmen and the President is looking the other way. Within 3 years, over 10m jobs lost!

“If Nigeria was without opportunities for the youths like this when President Buhari was a youth, he would have probably ended up as a local farmer, rearing cows in Daura. But he had opportunity of joining the army at 19 & becoming a 2nd Lieutenant at 21 without O’Level certificate.”

Presidency clears the air on Buhari’s comment

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, recently issued a statement to clarify what Buhari actually said.

Adesina said his words had been deliberately twisted by mischief makers to fit their agenda.

According to the presidential spokesman, the president did not say that all Nigerian youths are lazy, but rather a lot of them.

ALSO READ: Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at Buhari's lazy youths comment

He said that the president could not have taken a swipe at all Nigerian youths because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

Atiku dismisses Buhari's comments

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the claim by Buhari that Nigerian youths feel entitled to sit and do nothing while the government does everything for them.

The ex-VP said Nigerian youths are hardworking with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killingbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accoladesbullet
3 Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agegebullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria's Buhari blames youth as VP urges youth to brace up for political leadership
Pulse Opinion Buhari without a script is an international embarrassment
Buhari President and wife attend dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II
Buhari May tells President to invest in young people for prosperous future
Social Critic Dear Nigerian youths, we are not lazy, Buhari is a shame
Buhari Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at President's 'lazy youths' comment
Mace Saga PDP calls for urgent inquest

Local

Chibok Girl opens can of worms, exploits in US in 4-years
Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram - Kauna Birtus
Boko Haram still stages deadly attacks on military and civilian targets despite Buhari's insistence that the group is 'technically' defeated
In Borno Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Gamboru
Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Mace Saga PDP calls for urgent inquest
UNICEF reaffirm support to Kano, Katsina govts on child survival, devt.
In Zamfara UNICEF identifies 240,000 out-of-school children in 3 LGAs