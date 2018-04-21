news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has reacted to a comment made by President Buhari at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Buhari said "About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free."

In his reaction, Fayose condemned the President’s comment saying that Buhari joined the Nigerian Army without his O Level certificate.

According to Daily Post, he said “Under President Buhari; a man who got everything as a youth despite his academic limitations, farms are no longer safe for our youths who have taken to farming. They are being murdered by herdsmen and the President is looking the other way. Within 3 years, over 10m jobs lost!

“If Nigeria was without opportunities for the youths like this when President Buhari was a youth, he would have probably ended up as a local farmer, rearing cows in Daura. But he had opportunity of joining the army at 19 & becoming a 2nd Lieutenant at 21 without O’Level certificate.”

Presidency clears the air on Buhari’s comment

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, recently issued a statement to clarify what Buhari actually said.

Adesina said his words had been deliberately twisted by mischief makers to fit their agenda.

According to the presidential spokesman, the president did not say that all Nigerian youths are lazy, but rather a lot of them.

He said that the president could not have taken a swipe at all Nigerian youths because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

Atiku dismisses Buhari's comments

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the claim by Buhari that Nigerian youths feel entitled to sit and do nothing while the government does everything for them.

The ex-VP said Nigerian youths are hardworking with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.