Home > News > Local >

Senate attacks Buhari's govt over budget

Saraki All the ways senate attacked Buhari's executive

Senators took turns to attack the Buhari led executive during plenary recently.

  • Published:
All the ways senate attacked Buhari's executive play

President Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara and other top government officials at the Aso Rock Villa

(Tribune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ok, the senate took to bashing the executive over budget implementation during plenary on Tuesday.

And we aren’t going to pretend that it was pretty.

One after the other, lawmakers took the executive to the cleaners over why the 2017 budget has been so poorly implemented.

“How can we consider the 2018 budget when we cannot get the performance of the 2017 budget? There is no need for us to be in a hurry, the executive arm is not ready for the budget to be passed. Ministry of Power and some MDAs came unprepared”, screamed Sen Yayi Adeola.

Senate President Bukola Saraki play Senate president Bukola Saraki (Facebook/The President of The Senate - Federal Republic of Nigeria)

 

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa said; “we are lawmakers not lawbreakers. We must have to read the MTEF for months before looking at the budget and a minimum of 50% of the budget should be passed before the year runs out. There is no correlation between the 2017 budget and the coming 2018 budget".

Irresponsible

Senate President Bukola Saraki even called Buhari’s ministers ‘irresponsible’ for travelling in December when they should be appearing before lawmakers to explain why the 2017 budget has been so badly implemented.

ALSO READ: FG is broke – Minister says

“Truly it is very disappointing and disheartening to hear the various experiences of the committees. How can anybody in the executive be so irresponsible to pick this period of time to be travelling?", Saraki asked in disgust.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma read copies of the details of the submitted 2016 national budget by the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria April 10, 2016 play Buhari, Osinbajo and budget minister Udoma (REUTERS/Stringer)

 

By most accounts, the executive led by president Buhari hasn’t achieved up to 70 percent implementation of the 2017 budget.

The legislature and executive have gone to war on numerous occasions over constituency projects.

Minister for budget and national planning Udo Udoma and president Buhari’s national assembly aide, Ita Enang, weren’t immediately available for comments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki President Buhari congratulates Senate President at 55
Pulse List 2017 7 Women in leadership this year
Buhari At 75 Boroffice frowns at Fayose’s remark on Buhari’s 75th birthday
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year
Fayose Governor accuses FG of plans to hike fuel price to N185
Buhari President approves appointment of managerial staff for AUSC Region 2 headquarters
Pulse List 2017 10 Most controversial Nigerian politicians of 2017
Politics Worst performing ministers in Nigeria for 2017

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption