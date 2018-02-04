Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness

news

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday advised women in the state to move closer to God to earn his favour in 2018.

The governor’s wife also admonished them to embrace righteousness which according to her is the right part to receive help from God.

Ajimobi made the plea at a programme organised by the Women Intercessory Network (WIN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WIN is a quarterly prayer and fasting session usually organised by the governor’s wife.

According to her, expecting favour from God without being righteous and dedicated to God will amount to nothing.

“ e must be prepared for the favour by moving closer to God and being righteous”.

She also advised women to train their wards, love their partners and support them in prayers.

She urged the women not to relent in praying for the success of the Gov. Abiola Ajimobi-led administration till end.

In her sermon, titled “God will help her,” Rev. (Mrs) Funke Felix-Adejumo of the Agape Ministry said every women needed help from God in all things.

She urged women to be more prayerful and always decree positive things into the lives of their husbands and children.

She said women must be strong to be able to take up the responsibilities of the home front.

NAN reports that the programme featured praise worship, sermon, scripture reading and special prayer sessions.