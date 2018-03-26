Home > News > Local >

Aid operations resume in Rann – UN

Boko Haram Aid operations resume in Rann – UN

The UN relief wing said the resumption of aid operations in the community followed several security assessments by the UN and non-governmental organisations.

Niger troops have suffered a string of deadly Boko Haram attacks in the Diffa region, which lies on the border with Nigeria and Chad play

(AFP/File)
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) has announced the resumption of humanitarian operations in Rann town, in Borno.

The UN had on March 2, suspended aid operations and withdrew its workers from Rann after a March 1 attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, who killed eight persons, including three aid workers, and abducted a nurse.

“However, UN aid workers have not yet been authorised to stay overnight in Rann, and daily operations are expected to continue until security conditions are met by the Nigerian authorities.

“The UN and partners are providing life-saving emergency assistance in Rann including food, shelter and medicine to over 80,000 women, children and men, among them 55,000 internally displaced people.

“The World Food Programme is planning to distribute food to at least 61,000 people this month.

“Pre-positioning of food is also key ahead of the rainy season, which starts in June, cutting off road access to Rann,” the UN said on Friday.

It said following the resumption of humanitarian activities in Rann, camp management and displacement tracking activities for impacted people have resumed, in addition to medical services.

