Home > News > Local >

ACF calls for proper equipping of Police

Offa Robbery ACF calls for proper equipping of Police

“ACF is shocked and grieved by the callous and dastardly attacks on some Banks in Offa town in Kwara state by some armed and vicious robbers last week.

  • Published:
This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa play

Gov Ahmed visits victims of of Offa robbery

(Kwara State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

he Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said on Friday that it was shocked by the recent armed robbery attacks on banks in Offa, Kwara, and called on the Federal Government to equip the police to carry out its responsibilities more effectively.

A statement issued by ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, made available to newsmen in Kaduna, said however that the quick response of the police in arresting some of the suspects was commendable.

“ACF is shocked and grieved by the callous and dastardly attacks on some Banks in Offa town in Kwara state by some armed and vicious robbers last week.

“It was most unfortunate that innocent persons and security personnel were killed by the armed robbers while some persons sustained injuries.

“ACF was, however, heartened by the prompt action of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in deploying Units of Mobile Police which led to arrest of some of the perpetrators of this heinous crime and the following restoration of normalcy in Offa town.

“We, therefore, commend the action of the Police Command and urge the officers not to be deterred by the cowardly act of the criminals.

“While ACF urges the Security Agencies to always be proactive by constantly reviewing their security and intelligence gathering strategy to avert such ugly incidence, we equally appeal to the Federal Government to provide the Nigerian Police Force with adequate trained police personnel, equipment and motivation in order to enhance their performance.

“The communities should also play their role by providing useful information on suspected persons to the Security Agencies in order to help track down perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“ ACF extends its condolences to the bereaved families of victims, the Government and people of Kwara State over this unfortunate robbery and killings of innocent souls.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Attack Kwara Govt. to procure more Armored Personnel Carriers
Offa Robbery Attack Reps to investigate Kwara bank robbery
Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
In Kwara Aftermath of Offa bank robbery: Bank in Omu-Aran remains shut
Offa Robbery Vigilante group pledges to support crime fighting
Saraki Senate President wants more women in governance in 2019
Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives
Offa Robbery Attack Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed while fighting thieves
Offa Robbery Kwara Gov calls on police, army to work together

Local

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike
Imo State CP orders investigation into death of three children
More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack
Zamfara Killings Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting
Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke
In Abuja Police deny arresting activist
Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
UNICEF Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013