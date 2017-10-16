Home > News > Local >

Abductors demand N500K for Polytechnic student's release

In Kogi Abductors demand N500K for Polytechnic student's release

Adetutu Adebanjo was travelling to Ogun State in a commercial bus when the abductors stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted her.

  • Published:
Kidnapping. play

Kidnapping.

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abductors of Miss Adetutu Adebanjo, a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, have demanded for a N10 million ransom for her release.

A statement by the National Association of Kogi Students (NAKOSS) on Monday said that Adetutu, a HND 1 student was kidnapped on Friday at Itakpe junction, on Lokoja-Okene road.

It disclosed that she was travelling to Ogun State in a commercial bus when the abductors stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted her.

Mr Salihu Lukman, NAKOSS Director of Student Affairs who signed the statement, said that the abductors had reduced the ransom to N500,000 after negotiations.

“As I speak to you, negotiations are still on going. Today makes it the 4th day now and the poor mother of Adetutu who happens to be a widow can’t afford the ransom.

“We are pleading with the government and the public to come to the aid of this poor student so that we can secure her release,” the statement said.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relation Officer of the state police command, ASP William Aya said that the police was working hard to rescue the student.

Aya said that the command had already deployed a special squad which was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He, however, said that he was not aware of the demand for a N10 million ransom by the abductors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet
3 Fayose Ekiti state Governor rewards 2 officials with cars for unfair...bullet

Related Articles

In Kogi Gunmen kidnap state assembly's ex-Director of Press, demand N40M ransom
Kidnapped Students Release abducted children, Lagos lawmaker appeals to kidnappers
Chibok Girls Released students to resume school in September
Sam Anzaku Police confirm rescue of abducted director
In Kogi Kidnapped Osun permanent secretary murdered
Baale Of Shangisha Kidnap Lagos Police spokesperson says command have commenced investigation
Kidnapping Reps summon Defence, Interior ministers, service chiefs, NSA
Epe Kidnap Police arrest suspects involved in kidnap of Lagos school pupils
Garba Durbunde Rep member kidnapped in Kaduna

Local

Buhari President is angry at attacks by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
A child infected with the monkeypox virus
Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsa
Kidnap
In Zamfara, Ebonyi Police rescue Catholic priest, FRSC officer from kidnappers
Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.
Hadiza Usman NPA boss insists no going back on termination of Atiku's Intels contract