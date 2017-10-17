Home > News > Local >

Ababribe to produce Nnamdi Kanu or lose N100M bail bond

Nnamdi Kanu Court presents 3 options before Senator Abaribe

Senator Abaribe wants nothing to do with Nnamdi Kanu's trial. But there is a problem.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu play

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu

Senator Eyinnaya Ababribe stands a chance of losing his N100 million property if he fails to produce leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Abaribe stood surety for Kanu who is currently standing trail for treasonable felony.

Kanu who regained freedom on health grounds 'went missing' after the Nigerian Army allegedly raided his father’s house in Abia state.

The IPOB leader also failed to appear in court for his trail which resumed today, October 17, 2017.

Nnamdi Kanu has reportedly escaped to London through Malaysia play

Nnamdi Kanu has reportedly escaped to London through Malaysia

(AFP)

 

Counsel to Abaribe, Ogechi Ogunna, initially informed the judge that the senator had filed a motion seeking to be discharged as a surety for the defendant.

Abaribe, told Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he had no information about Kanu’s whereabouts.

The judge, however, presented Senator Abaribe with these three options.

1. That Senator Abaribe produces the defendant (Nnamdi Kanu) in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety.

2. That Abaribe should be ready to forfeit his N100m bail bond.

3. That the Senator be given more time to produce the defendant.

But Ogunna stated that the Senator was not in the position to do any of the options presented before him.

However the judge insisted that Abaribe must opt for one of the three options.

With the judge’s insistence, Ogunna opted to be given time to produce him.

The two other individuals who stood surety for Kanu were not represented in court.

The trial was been adjourned until Monday, November 20, 2017.

