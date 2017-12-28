Home > News > Local >

4 killed, 7 recaptured as 36 prisoners escape from prison

According to the statement by ASP Ogbajie the jailbreak took place about 1147hrs on Wednesday, 27 December 2017.

Scene of a jailbreak in Nigeria (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

A total of four prisoners have lost their lives, seven recaptured and 36 still at large during a jailbreak at the Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom State.

The sad incident was made known by the Nigerian Prison Service in a statement by ASP Ogbajie J. Ogbajie, the Akwa Ibom Command Public Relations Officer on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

How it occurred

"There was an attack on kitchen staff that were on duty at Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom State by some prisoners.

"They seized an axe from fellow inmate attached to the kitchen, inflicting a deep cut to inmates’ head in the process and immediately made for the rear entrance to the prison. They broke the door with the axe and engaged the staff that chased after them in battle."

ALSO READ: Over 14 killed as inmates, prison officers clash in Ebonyi

Jailbreak casualties

Ogbajie noted that at the end of the scuffle between the prisoners and members of staff of the prison, four of the prisoners that sustained gun shots lost their lives while seven of the fleeing prisoners were recaptured.

However Ogbajie said 36 prisoners are still at large while search parties have been activated to effect their recapture.

Controller of Prisons orders investigation into jailbreak

The Controller of Prisons Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah has ordered an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ: 23 prison officers sacked, 11 others suspended in Kuje jailbreak

Ogbajie noted that the inquiry into the unfortunate incident is expected to reveal the circumstances and individuals involved in the plan behind the jailbreak.

The CP has thereby, appealed to members of the public to assist the authority with useful intelligence that will aid arrest of the fleeing prisoners.

The CP also assured the public that security has been strengthen in all prison formations in the State to forestall breach of security or further recurrence.

In 2016, at least two jailbreaks were reported in Kuje and Ebonyi prisons between the months of June and August.

