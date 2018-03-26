3 female suicide bombers die in failed attack in Borno

news

Three female suicide bombers killed themselves when they attacked a housing estate in Konduga, Konduga Local Government of Borno State on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, a security source said the bombers had entered the Konduga 20 Housing Unit Estate and detonated their explosives which only succeeded in killing them.

The only casualties of the attack, which occurred around 9:50pm on Sunday, were three residents of the housing estate who were injured and have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has been known to frequently make use of female hostages as instruments to carry suicide bombings around Borno State.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.