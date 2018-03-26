Home > News > Local >

3 female suicide bombers die in failed attack in Borno

In Borno 3 female suicide bombers die in failed attack

The only casualties of the attack were three residents of the housing estate who were injured.

  • Published:
3 female suicide bombers die in failed attack in Borno play

Suicide bomber (Illustration)

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three female suicide bombers killed themselves when they attacked a housing estate in Konduga, Konduga Local Government of Borno State on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, a security source said the bombers had entered the Konduga 20 Housing Unit Estate and detonated their explosives which only succeeded in killing them.

The only casualties of the attack, which occurred around 9:50pm on Sunday, were three residents of the housing estate who were injured and have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has been known to frequently make use of female hostages as instruments to carry suicide bombings around Borno State.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Dapchi Girls Freed Boko Haram captives undergoing counseling in Abuja
Boko Haram Buhari offers terrorists amnesty
Boko Haram Shekau's lieutenant surrenders to Army in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists storm army base, gun down 3 UN workers, soldiers
Boko Haram Nigeria-Cameroon troops kill 35 terrorists in Borno, free 603 hostages
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma