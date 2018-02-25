1 dead, 8 injured in Jigawa after tyre burst

Home > News > Local >

The  Sector Commander in the state, Mr Angus Ibezim, confirmed the incident  to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC)  in Jigawa said on Sunday that one person died and eight others were injured in an accident on the  Dutse-Gaya road.

Ibezim said the accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday  after the tyre of an Opel car marked  AB 104 NSR burst.

He explained that the tyre burst was caused by  the excessive speed of  the driver.

“Today at about 10:30 a.m., there was an accident at Karnaya village  along Dutse-Gaya road.

“The vehicle involved is an Opel car containing 10 passengers. One of the passengers died  while eight sustained injuries,’’ he said.

The sector commander added that the corps also recovered  N590,000 belonging to the victims.

‎Ibezim further  advised motorists, especially commercial drivers, to desist from using expired tyres.

The drivers must also avoid over loading, excessive speeding and use of drugs and other intoxicants,” Ibezim added. 

