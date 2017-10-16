Home > News > Business >

NSE All-Share index posts 0.33% growth

Trading Floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange play

Trading Floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange

Weekly transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reopened on positive note on Monday with the All-Share Index improving by 0.33 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index grew by 123.10 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 36,971.27 from 36,848.17 posted on Friday.

The market capitalisation rose by N43 billion or 0.34 per cent to close at N12.726 trillion against N12.683 trillion recorded on Friday due to price gains.

Glaxosmithkline recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, appreciating by N1.05 per cent to close at N22.05 per share.

Stanbic IBTC followed with a gain of N1 to close at N43, while Zenith International Bank garnered 80k to close at N26.30 per share.

NASCON appreciated by 65k to close at N13.85, while Presco added 50k to close at N67.50 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries led the price losers’ chart, dropping N2 to close at N163 per share.

Vitafoam trailed with a loss of 12k to close at N2.64, while Custodian and Allied Insurance declined by 10k to close at N3.50 per share.

Medview Air was down by 7k to close at N1.52, while Continental Reinsurance depreciated by 6k to close at N1.38 per share.

Transitional Corporation of Nigeria emerged the most traded equity, trading 30.99 million shares valued at N48.07 million.

United Bank for Africa followed with 25.47 million shares worth N236.18 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 23.31 million shares valued ar N981.38 million.

FCMB Group sold 15.59 million shares worth N16.15 million, while FBN Holdings traded 13.25 million shares worth N80.74 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed higher with 214.96 million shares valued at N2.73 billion transacted in 4,262 deals.

This was in contrast to the 159.61 million shares worth N2.24 billion traded in 3,243 deals on Friday. 

