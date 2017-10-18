Jos Trade Fair :  Traditional medicine dealers make brisk sales

Traditional medicine dealers are making brisk sales at the ongoing Jos Trade fair as customers troop in to patronise them , while some are receiving treatments for various ailments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who went around various medicine dealers stands on Wednesday, saw customers consulting the dealers and buying recommended herbal drugs.

NAN reports that consultation fee of N1, 000 is being charged from patients as some are patiently awaiting their turns to see the traditional doctors.

Some of the ailments enjoying high patronage are erectile dysfunction, diabetes, high blood pressure and infertility.

Mrs Jumoke Oladapo, one of the patients seen waiting patiently at one of the vendor’s shops, said she was there for the problem of infertility.

According to her, she has been battling it for a long time, going to various orthodox hospitals for treatments and medications to no avail.

She said that she wanted to try the traditional method if it could solve her challenge of hormonal imbalance.

Another customer, who preferred anonymity told NAN that he was suffering from low sperm count and quick ejaculation.

He said that he went to see the traditional medicine doctor for possible treatment.

Mr Ahmed Mohammed, one of the traditional medicine dealers, said that he had been involved in the business for the more than 10 years.

Mohammed claimed he specialises in the treatment of diabetes, high blood pressure, infertility and all types of sexually transmitted diseases.

According to him, there have been many testimonies from his treatments of such ailments.

Mohammed said that the high patronage being enjoyed by him at the fair was as a result referrals from his former customers who had good reports of the potency of his medications and treatments.