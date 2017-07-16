Jay-z tours Jamaica with Damian Marley in BAM video

Jay-Z is out with the third video off his "4:44" album - for the track 'Bam' featuring Damian Marley.

"The prophets in the beginning were musicians. They were poets, writers. That's what we've been tasked with in this life," Jay-Z says toward the beginning of the video. "We're whistles. The wind goes through us, we make noise."

The visuals alternates between Jay-Z and Damian Marley exploring Kingston, and a footage of the duo laying down 'Bam' at Bob Marley’s famed Tuff Gong studios, where the duo worked alongside Sister Nancy, who recorded 'Bam Bam' that is sampled on the track.

'That's freestyle, 'Bam Bam.' I didn't write it," Sister Nancy tells Jay-Z of the reggae classic.

Get full video exclusively on Tidal.