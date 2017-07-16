Home > Music Videos >

Jay-z tours Jamaica with Damian Marley in BAM video

Jay-Z 'Bam' [Video]

The visuals alternates between Jay-Z and Damian Marley exploring Kingston, and a footage of the duo laying down 'Bam' at Bob Marley’s famed Tuff Gong studios.

  • Published:
Jay-z and Damian Marley in BAM video play

Jay-Z Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of "4:44" album
Jay-Z 'The Story of O.J.' [Video]
Tech Jay-Z announced a huge tour for his new album '4:44' — here are the dates and how to buy tickets
Jay-Z Rapper's album "4:44" has already been certified platinum, less than a week after its release
Jay-Z '4:44' [Video]
Jay-Z is out with the third video off his "4:44" album - for the track 'Bam' featuring Damian Marley.

"The prophets in the beginning were musicians. They were poets, writers. That's what we've been tasked with in this life," Jay-Z says toward the beginning of the video. "We're whistles. The wind goes through us, we make noise."

The visuals alternates between Jay-Z and Damian Marley exploring Kingston, and a footage of the duo laying down 'Bam' at Bob Marley’s famed Tuff Gong studios, where the duo worked alongside Sister Nancy, who recorded 'Bam Bam' that is sampled on the track.

'That's freestyle, 'Bam Bam.' I didn't write it," Sister Nancy tells Jay-Z of the reggae classic.

