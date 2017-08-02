The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike does not have any evidence against him.

Wike had earlier told traditional rulers in Rivers state that the state government has evidence of Amaechi’s looting.

The minister also dismissed the Rivers Governor’s claims, describing it as false and provocative.

Amaechi also said that he ran a transparent and corruption free administration when he served a s Governor of Rivers state.

He said “Wike has nothing, we mean absolutely nothing concrete, to prove his fabricated claims. However, we are aware; as a matter of fact, it’s now public knowledge that Wike has been forging and distorting a cache of documents in his increasingly frantic efforts to denigrate Amaechi.

“Nigerians were shocked a few days back when Livingstone Wechie, the young man Wike used to accuse Amaechi of corruption and write false and frivolous petitions to the National Assembly, the EFCC e.t.c., confessed freely and openly, that all the documents he used to wrongfully portray Amaechi as corrupt when he governed Rivers State, were forged documents given to him by Wike’s Rivers State Government House.

“It is ludicrous and appalling that Wike is still talking about his credibility-bereft Commission of Inquiry, when Livingstone Wechie also admitted that the forged documents were what were used as the template, the basis for the Justice Omereji-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, an inquisition panel Wike set up early in his administration to malign and persecute Amaechi.”