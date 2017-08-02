Home > Local >

Rotimi Amaechi :  Wike has no evidence against me – Minister says

Wike had earlier told traditional rulers in Rivers state that the state government has evidence of Amaechi’s looting.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike does not have any evidence against him.

The minister also dismissed the Rivers Governor’s claims, describing it as false and provocative.

Amaechi also said that he ran a transparent and corruption free administration when he served a s Governor of Rivers state.

He said “Wike has nothing, we mean absolutely nothing concrete, to prove his fabricated claims. However, we are aware; as a matter of fact, it’s now public knowledge that Wike has been forging and distorting a cache of documents in his increasingly frantic efforts to denigrate Amaechi.

“Nigerians were shocked a few days back when Livingstone Wechie, the young man Wike used to accuse Amaechi of corruption and write false and frivolous petitions to the National Assembly, the EFCC e.t.c., confessed freely and openly, that all the documents he used to wrongfully portray Amaechi as corrupt when he governed Rivers State, were forged documents given to him by Wike’s Rivers State Government House.

ALSO READ: 'Wike has gone mad again,' Amaechi 

“It is ludicrous and appalling that Wike is still talking about his credibility-bereft Commission of Inquiry, when Livingstone Wechie also admitted that the forged documents were what were used as the template, the basis for the Justice Omereji-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, an inquisition panel Wike set up early in his administration to malign and persecute Amaechi.”

Governor Nyesom Wike and his estranged friend, Rotimi Amaechi have been at loggerheads for a while, and some political observers feel it is affecting the state.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

