If you are sick and tired of the unending beef between minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, you are not alone.

When acting president Yemi Osinbajo stepped into Rivers State to commission a massive fertilizer plant at the Eleme petrochemical last week, another chapter in the Amaechi Vs Wike war was unfolding.

According to press reports, Amaechi who flew alongside Osinbajo on the presidential jet, disembarked to chants of “The Lion” from APC faithful.

Amaechi served as Governor of Rivers State for eight years and he was glad to know he still had supporters from the ranks of his party, in the oil rich State--a State where he has been so vilified by his successor who has vowed to send him to jail.

Amaechi thereafter strolled to a waiting chopper alongside Senator Magnus Abe. The chopper was there to fly Amaechi and Osinbajo to the petrochemical plant.

As host Governor, Wike was just a few meters away and probably couldn’t stand the adulation Amaechi was receiving from a section of the crowd. He must have been gutted by the chants from the crowd.

So, the Rivers Governor did his best to cajole Osinbajo into a waiting BMW, instead of the chopper where Amaechi was already seated with Abe and Co--and where the acting president was also making his way to.

Wike couldn’t stand sitting in the same chopper with Amaechi. Heck, both men loathe the sight of the other

However, Osinbajo insisted that Wike and himself head for the chopper instead, despite pleas to the contrary from the latter.

And so it turned out.

Wike grudgingly joined Osinbajo to the chopper at Osinbajo’s behest.

As he made to step in, a handful of APC faithful on the ground, heckled Wike, ordering him to “Come down!” “Come down!!”.

Meanwhile, Amaechi was being draped with chants of “The Lion, The Lion”, much to Wike’s disgust, as the chopper airlifted the two feuding men to the Eleme petrochemical site.

It's a miracle that there were no reports of both men exchanging blows in midair.

72 hours after the presidential visit to Rivers, Amaechi sent out a stinker of a press statement, alleging that Wike had boasted that he has the nation’s judiciary in his pockets and could swing court judgments whichever way he wanted.

ALSO READ: 'I'll manipulate judiciary against Amaechi', Rivers Gov allegedly says

According to Amaechi, "For the avoidance of doubt, Wike has been boasting that he has the judges in the Rivers State judiciary in his pocket, that he’s in full control and that the State Judiciary would always give him any judgement he wants against me.

"Furthermore, Wike is bragging that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is his ‘main man’, that would readily and easily assist him to get any judgement he wants against me at the apex court, using his contorted documents.

"Wike is also telling anyone who cares to listen that the Supreme Court (Justices) and judges generally are not happy with me and so they would easily convict him with any forged document he presents in court. Power drunk Wike is using the recent visit of the CJN to Rivers State as his bragging right to prove his ‘extreme’ closeness to the CJN”.

In the face of their never ending bickering, I had once written that Wike and Amaechi need to grow up, given that they each have thousands of loyalists who are likely to latch onto their incendiary rhetoric to wreak havoc and take lives (a handful of lives have been lost in Rivers no thanks to the feud).

Since they want to remain childish and shameless, that piece of advice is hereby withdrawn.

In the village primary school where I had my first feel of western education, once two kids are in the habit of spoiling for a fight, there always comes that day when the class will form a ring around both kids and spur them to go for the other's jugular once and for all--with the headmaster and teachers out of sight.

The spectators were pejoratively labelled 'agbayas', but no one really cared.

What usually happens is that, after that brutal fight where no intermediary is allowed to separate the duel or play peacemaker, the kids end up becoming best friends.

Many a quarrel was settled that way.

Wike and Amaechi should go ahead and entertain us some more since exchanging blows in the arena has become a pastime for them.

They can get for themselves rooms in Port Harcourt and Abuja for when they really want to fight. And since they are both men of very deep pockets, renting large fighting rooms in these cities shouldn’t be a problem.

They should be handed boxing gloves and pants, please.

For world peace.