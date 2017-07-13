Umahi threatens to arrest ministry official for project

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has threatened to arrest a top official of the state Ministry of Power for executing a street-light project with sub-standard materials.

Umahi issued the threat in Abakaliki on Thursday when he inaugurated two fire-fighting engines and six street-lighting sky-lifts purchased by the state government.

He said that the official used sub-standard materials to execute the street lighting project at Nwafor forest on the Abakaliki-Enugu federal highway which cost the government huge sums of money.

“He used fake cables for the installations. I am giving him and the ministry up till Monday to remove the fake cables or be arrested.

“The whole materials (PVC) are fake and we are demolishing the project for replacement. This calls to question the conscience of people.’’

The governor expressed regret that some individuals could be callous to the extent of excavating and burning street-light cables to get tiny coppers.

“I am happy over the purchase of these equipment but unhappy that in three months time, they will all become redundant.

“It is disheartening to see how people handle government facilities; anyone who does not handle them as if they are his, will not progress in life.”

He urged the new Commissioner for Environment to redouble his efforts in enhancing the environmental well-being of the people.

The Commissioner for Power, Mr Emmanuel Uguru, noted that the equipment, alongside those earlier purchased by the government, cost N150 million.

“One of the fire-fighting engines will be deployed to Afikpo to complement the one already there while one will be deployed to Onueke.

“A fire-fighting engine will be deployed to Uburu one in the government house and two at the Fire Service headquarters,” he said.

Uguru noted that the skylift equipment had assisted the ministry in installing street-lights in over 200km of roads and would help in enhancing their activities.

Chief Goddy Ogbaga, a former Minister of State for Power, commended the governor for the feat, and noted that he had rapidly transformed the state through the provision of infrastructure and otherwise.

“The cost of purchasing the equipment is considerably low and this shows the governor’s prudence in managing scarce resources,” Ogbaga said.