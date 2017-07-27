Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, July 27, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Governors silent after meeting Buhari in London

The six state governors who visited President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at Abuja House, the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, kept mum after meeting the ailing leader. The governors, who arrived around 2:50 p.m., left about an hour later, looking morose and refusing to utter a word when The Guardian asked for the outcome of their meeting with Buhari.

Senate rejects power devolution, affirmative action for women

In a dramatic voting by the Senate yesterday, the bill which sought to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow for the devolution of powers from the Federal Government to the states was thrown out by the lawmakers.

Osinbajo inaugurates, tasks new ministers on national development

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday inaugurated Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) as ministers with a task to immediately join the cabinet in “the herculean task” of turning around the Nigerian economy, saying there’s no time to celebrate.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

1999 constitution alterations: Senate votes against more powers for states

Proposals for restructuring of the country took a negative turn yesterday after the Senate rejected moves to decongest the Exclusive Legislative List and in favour of the Concurrent List in line with agitation for devolution of powers to the states.

Lagos Building Collapse Day 2: Death toll rises to 8, 16 rescued

Two more bodies were, yesterday, recovered from the debris of the collapsed building at 3, Massey Street, Lagos Island, bringing the death toll to eight.

EFCC recovers N329bn from 9 oil firms

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered a sum of N328,988,296,990.62 from nine major oil marketers across the country.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari’s recovery is a miracle, says Ebonyi gov

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, has described the rate of the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari as a miracle.

Senate seeks immunity for members, rejects power devolution

The Senate, on Wednesday, voted on the proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution during which the lawmakers rejected devolution of power to the states.

EFCC recovers N329bn from Mobil, Oando, Conoil, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says its Kano Office has recovered N328,988,296,990.62 from nine major oil marketers across the country.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Restructuring Suffers Defeat in Senate

In a major upset for the clamour for restructuring, the Senate Wednesday rejected the constitution alteration bill seeking the devolution of powers that would have moved some items from the bloated Exclusive List in the 1999 Constitution to the Concurrent List, which would have given more powers to the states.

Why Osinbajo Swore in Two New Ministers Without Portfolios

More than three months after the Senate confirmed the nominations of Professor Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) as ministers-designate, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday swore them in at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chambers in the State House, Abuja, without assigning them portfolios.

FEC Caps FG’s Oil Revenue Expenditure, Portion to be Moved to SWF

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new National Petroleum Policy initiated by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which would place a cap on the proportion of oil revenue that can be spent by the federal government.

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Time ticks for Nigeria to diversify from oil or face bleak future

Bleaker days may be ahead for the survival of Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, as the ban on petrol and diesel cars by European countries is gaining traction.

Senate rejects Land Use Act removal in a major blow to economic reforms

In a major blow to economic reforms and wealth creation in the country, the Senate on Wednesday rejected the proposal for the deletion of Land Use Act from the 1999 Constitution.

Ikoyi, VI lead commercial real estate resurgence

In spite of the ravaging impact of economic recession, the Nigerian commercial office space segment of the property market remains upbeat with many Grade A office buildings coming to the market and many others in various stages of construction and completion.