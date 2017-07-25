Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, July 25, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

South-West governors meet, plan common agenda on development

The South-West governors yesterday met in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to deliberate on how to chart a common agenda to fast-track the development of the region.

Nigeria to lose N57.5b daily as OPEC plans production cut

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is planning to cap Nigeria’s crude oil production at 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) as a way to boost prices in the market.

20 people feared killed in Borno separate attacks

A ruthless disregard for human life by the Boko Haram insurgents and Fulani herdsmen continued across the country yesterday even as the Middle Belt Patriotic Front (MB-PF) lamented failure by the current administration to provide security for the people.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Herdsmen menace: S-West govs set up joint task force

South West Governors yesterday met in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, where they expressed their resolve to forge ahead with the regional integration plan, especially in key sectors such as agriculture, security, economy, among others, in the overall benefit of the Yoruba nation.

Naira depreciates as CBN injects $195m

The naira Monday depreciated against the dollar even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected $195 million to sustain its intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Zero oil days clearly before us – Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, expressed concern over the rising volatility in the global crude oil market, stating that the days of zero oil, where the commodity would become irrelevant, were clearly around the corner.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

PDP governors, others to visit President Buhari

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are among six governors who are scheduled to leave Nigeria today to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, The PUNCH learnt in Abuja on Monday night.

With Biafra, Igbo’ll remain in Nigeria, says Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, said Igbo must not vacate the North, or any other part of the country, as a condition for the actualisation of the agitation for Biafra.

Budget row: Fashola faces Reps’ panel Friday

The panel of the House of Representatives to investigate the altercation between the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and the National Assembly will engage the former Lagos State governor on Friday this week, The PUNCHlearnt on Monday.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria Agrees to Cap Oil Output at 1.8mbpd

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, have approved the decision of the federal government to cap Nigeria’s oil production at a sustainable volume of 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd).

Ekweremadu: Restructuring Must Be Done Incrementally, Not Just About Resource Control

The Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Joint Constitution Amendment Committee of the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said the effective and comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria could only be done incrementally to ensure gradual acceptance of the thorny issues after adequate enlightenment of Nigerians.

Okorocha: Buhari Could Be Back in Two Weeks

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, who was one of the four All Progressives Congress (APC) governors that met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in London, has said that he expects the president to return home from the United Kingdom (UK) within the next two weeks, confirming THISDAY’s report Monday that Buhari may return by August at the latest.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Banks’ foreign asset holdings rise first time in 4 months

In perhaps another sign of improving dollar liquidity, banks are gradually rekindling their appetite for foreign assets, as their holdings rise for the first time in four months, after a difficult year that has seen straight declines since February.

Implementation of new civil service strategy to save Nigeria over N60bn

Nigeria’s Civil Service has been re-positioned to run more cost effectively and efficiently, with the approval of the 2017-2020 Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), July 12.

Tier 1 banks, Dangote Cement, Lafarge, Nestle top analysts stock picks

Financial analysts tracking companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have top on their “buy” recommendation list for the second quarter, tier 1 bank stocks, as well as the stocks of top capitalised firms in the non-banking sector.