Presidency, govs, APC, condole with Akande over wife’s death

Presidency, govs, APC, condole with APC chieftain over wife's death

Abba Kyari, who led the presidential delegation, described the death of Chief Bisi Akande's wife as a loss to the nation.

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi

The Presidency, Oyo and Osun State Governments as well as the ruling APC  on  Wednesday  condoled with elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande,  on the death of his wife, Omowunmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased,  who was   73, died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, following  a brief illness.

NAN reports that among the dignitaries who were at the  Ila-Orangun country home of the Akandes  were Mr Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, the APC National Chairman and Alhaji Lawan Shuaibu, the party’s National Deputy Chairman.

Also in attendance were Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun and his Oyo State counterpart, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi,  as well as  Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Solid Minerals and Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, Power and Housing were  also there.

Kyari, who led the presidential delegation,  described  the deceased  as a loss to the nation.

“Yesternight, I received a call from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while he was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

“ He  gave me the news of  Madam Akande’s death and  said that the president and himself are very sad over the sudden death of Mrs Akande.

“ He there after directed that I lead a presidential delegation to Ila-Orangun immediately to condole with Chief Akande,’’ he said.

Kyari, however, said  a formal communication from the presidency would reach Chief Akande in a few hours.

Oyegun, on his part,  stated that though sad, gratitude must be expressed to  God  as the deceased passed on peacefully into eternity.

“The APC is very sorry and deeply touched  about  the death of your wife. It is clear that she has found favour.

“We thank God that she was not subjected to sufferings and did not suffer humiliation. While we mourn, we give glory to God,’’ he said.

Ajimobi expressed sadness at the demise of the deceased, saying he was, however, pleased that she witnessed   the marriage of her last child two weeks ago.

On behalf of the people of Oyo State, I want to register our sadness on the loss of Madam Omowunmi Akande.

“I am particularly pleased that Mama achieved three things before her death;  Mama witnessed the marriage of her last child, she had  a glorious exit and she left a legacy of godliness,’’ he said.

Aregbesola described the death as sad  and an irreparable loss to  a great leader,  Osun and the country.

“This development is overwhelmingly painful because we need Baba Akande’s attention now more than ever.

“Baba knows more than we do about life’s entry and exit. The entry is always with joy, while the departure is with grief and sadness,’’ he said.

NAN learnt  that the news of  the death  was broken to her  husband in Ibadan on Tuesday at exactly 7.30pm.

Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of the APC,  was accompanied by Ajimobi, Aregbesola  and members of the Oyo State Executive Council from Ibadan to Ila-Orangun where he  was  received by sympathisers at his country home.

