Osinbajo says attackers of Anambra church will be 'nailed'

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the killers of innocent worshippers in Anambra on Sunday, August 6, will be brought to book.

Osinbajo described the attack as "despicable acts of violence."

A statement released on Monday by the Acting President's spokesman, Laolu Akande said Osinbajo is getting regular updates on the ongoing investigation into the killings from the State Governor, Willie Obiano.

He commiserated with the families, relatives, friends of the victims, and the entire government of Anambra State.

ALSO READ: Inside the gang war that led to blood on the church floor

The attackers had on Sunday invaded St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu area of the state and opened fire on worshippers, killing 11 persons and injuring many others.