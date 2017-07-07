Home > Local >

Osinbajo condemns communal violence in Cross River

Osinbajo Acting President condemns communal violence in Cross River

Osinbajo appealed to the warring communities to give peace a chance in order to enable government find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the wanton loss of lives and property following the recent communal conflict between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities in the Yala Local Government Area of Cross River.

Osinbajo made the condemnation in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Laolu Akande in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement quoted the acting President as directing the security agencies to take urgent measures to avert a further breakdown of law and order in the affected area.

He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the State government with a view to sending relief materials to the affected communities.’’

Osinbajo appealed to the warring communities to give peace a chance in order to enable government find a lasting solution to the crisis.

It would be recalled that a renewed communal clash within the month of June in Yala Local Government area of Cross River State had reportedly claimed scores of lives and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The conflict, which was over a piece of land, was between the people of Wanikade and Wanihem in Ukelle North.

