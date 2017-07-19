Home > Local >

Osinbajo condemns abduction of women in Borno

Osinbajo Acting President condemns abduction of women in Borno

Osinbajo has sympathised with the families of the abducted women in Borno State by the deadly Boko Haram insurgents.

  • Published:

Osinbajo Acting President backs girl-child education
Osinbajo Acting President calls for country's unity
Boko Haram Terrorist group releases video of kidnapped women
Buhari Read full text of President's Independence Day speech
Yemi Osinbajo UN commends Acting President’s handling of Bakassi conflict
Osinbajo 'Declare state of emergency on education', Malala tells Acting President
Osinbajo Acting President receives Malala in Abuja
Buhari Tam David West says President's return will shock many Nigerians
Osinbajo Presidency says Acting President is considering calls for restructuring
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the recent abduction of women in Borno, and Gave an assurance that the Federal Government would spare no effort to ensure the safe and speedy return of all the victims.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued by Mr Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday, sympathised with the families of the abducted women.

He directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence agencies to take all necessary steps, including coordinating with international partners to rescue the abducted women.

He also enjoined them to ensure further strengthening of security in and around Borno State.

“The Buhari presidency assures that the ongoing efforts of security agencies, including the establishment of additional military and police bases in parts of the country, as well as the improved intelligence gathering will continue."

Osinbajo noted with delight some of the recent significant breakthroughs in combating kidnapping and banditry in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Boko Haram militant group on Monday released a video of 10 women abducted from a police convoy along Maiduguri– Damboa road in June.

Militants reportedly have attacked a convoy conveying the corpse of a police woman for burial in Damboa.

Meanwhile, the Police had refuted Boko Haram claims that eight of the 10 kidnapped women were policewomen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President orders fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna
Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Anti-graft agency inaugurates committee after Egmont Group suspended Nigeria
Seriake Dickson
Paris Club Refund Gov warns against misuse at LGs as Bayelsa gets N10B
Aisha Buhari
Buhari Aisha returns to London to be with President - reports