Osinbajo condemns abduction of women in Borno

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the recent abduction of women in Borno, and Gave an assurance that the Federal Government would spare no effort to ensure the safe and speedy return of all the victims.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued by Mr Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday, sympathised with the families of the abducted women.

He directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence agencies to take all necessary steps, including coordinating with international partners to rescue the abducted women.

He also enjoined them to ensure further strengthening of security in and around Borno State.

“The Buhari presidency assures that the ongoing efforts of security agencies, including the establishment of additional military and police bases in parts of the country, as well as the improved intelligence gathering will continue."

Osinbajo noted with delight some of the recent significant breakthroughs in combating kidnapping and banditry in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Boko Haram militant group on Monday released a video of 10 women abducted from a police convoy along Maiduguri– Damboa road in June.

Militants reportedly have attacked a convoy conveying the corpse of a police woman for burial in Damboa.

Meanwhile, the Police had refuted Boko Haram claims that eight of the 10 kidnapped women were policewomen.